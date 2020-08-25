Charlotte Flair Credits Renee Young for WWE Women’s Evolution Outside the Ring

– As previously reported, former WWE broadcaster Renee Young confirmed her exit from the promotion this week, with SummerSlam on Sunday being her last event. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair credited Renee Young for her trailblazing work outside the ring for the WWE Women’s Evolution on Twitter.

Charlotte Flair wrote, “The women’s evolution was not only in the ring. Renee blazed trails that little girls will follow for generations. Sad to see you leave, but excited to see what’s next! @ReneePaquette” You can view that tweet and exchange with Renee Young below.

The women’s evolution was not only in the ring. Renee blazed trails that little girls will follow for generations. Sad to see you leave, but excited to see what’s next! 💜 @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/3ammdjn9sa — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 24, 2020