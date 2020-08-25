wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Credits Renee Young for WWE Women’s Evolution Outside the Ring
– As previously reported, former WWE broadcaster Renee Young confirmed her exit from the promotion this week, with SummerSlam on Sunday being her last event. WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair credited Renee Young for her trailblazing work outside the ring for the WWE Women’s Evolution on Twitter.
Charlotte Flair wrote, “The women’s evolution was not only in the ring. Renee blazed trails that little girls will follow for generations. Sad to see you leave, but excited to see what’s next! @ReneePaquette” You can view that tweet and exchange with Renee Young below.
The women’s evolution was not only in the ring. Renee blazed trails that little girls will follow for generations. Sad to see you leave, but excited to see what’s next! 💜 @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/3ammdjn9sa
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 24, 2020
❤️❤️❤️ thanks mama!!
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Responds to Randy Orton Taking Shot At Him, Tells Orton To ‘Get His Numbers Up’, Orton Compares Reigns to Horse
- Randy Orton & Drew Mcintyre Did Not Blade Last Night, Match Praised Backstage
- Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Did Not Plan Their NXT Takeover Match In Advance
- More On Talking Smack Host Situation, Heated Segment Between The Miz and Big E