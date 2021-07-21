Charlotte Flair On Criticism Of Her Being Selfish, What Motivates Her To Achieve More Accolades In WWE

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Charlotte Flair discussed criticism of her being selfish, what motivates her to achieve more in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Charlotte Flair on criticism of her being selfish and what motivates her to achieve more in WWE: “I want more. I know people are like, ‘Well, you’ve done it all.’ So because I’ve main evented WrestleMania once, I’m not supposed to want to do it again? That’s what I feel right now. I feel like, ‘Charlotte you’re selfish.’ What? I’m selfish? You think Simone Biles doesn’t want to be the GOAT anymore? Because I’ve main evented one pay-per-view, I’m not supposed to want to main event more? Look at Randy [Orton]. No one is going, ‘Randy, you’re one of the greatest of all time. You want more?’ Randy just had this incredible run as the best villain during the COVID era. I get confused why people don’t understand that. Is it because I’m a woman? That’s how I came up with the opportunity line and that I am the opportunity. The women’s division is so much smaller than the men’s division. That’s part of the issue as a whole, right? I have not won the Raw Women’s Championship since 2017 [prior to Money in the Bank]. I’m greedy because I want to win it in 2021? People don’t look at the facts.”

“I sit back and I look at some of my matches in 2017 and 2018. I had a match with Sasha [Banks] at SummerSlam [in 2016] and I just wasn’t there as a performer. I was nervous and in my head. The match got going towards the end. I would do anything to have that platform and to have that match again. To be the performer that I am now with the calmness and coolness. I was forever playing catch up and thrown in a role. If you go to Raw or SmackDown, you either sink or swim. Everyone has gotten this opportunity to evolve or change. I’m not, right now, evolving and it’s not cool? That’s what I’m confused at as a talent. I’m trying to get better and I want to evolve and have more layers. I don’t understand why that makes me selfish. If you think I’m selfish, I’m going to say, ‘I am the opportunity.’ That’s how I pull these pieces together to tell stories and motivate myself.”

On how consistency has been important to her career and her preference to be a heel: “I was so lucky that I was never injured. It’s only been this last year, from COVID to getting COVID to my storyline ending with Lacey [Evans] getting pregnant. A lot of it was just, I was healthy from 2015 to 2020. It helps, and that’s a lot of it too. I know people get mad, ‘Is she a good guy, is she a bad guy?’ When you can play whatever role, they’re going to do that. I prefer bad.”

