WWE News: Charlotte Flair Criticizes ESPN For Calling Her Ric Flair’s Daughter, The Miz Selling His Home For $2.75 Million, Carmella Hosting Party

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair

– Charlotte Flair criticized ESPN for the graphic they used on ESPN in which they said she was “Ric Flair’s daughter” on her name graphic during a SportsCenter appearance. She pointed out that she is an eight-time women’s champion in WWE and has numerous other accolades they could have promoted. She wrote:

SFGate reports that The Miz is selling his home in Austin, Texas for $2.75 million. He moved his family into the home during the first season of Miz and Mrs. and it will be featured in the second season of the show that debuts next month.

– Carmella will host a “Wrestlemania Zumba & Pink Party” on April 4 at Macy’s Court at 6 PM. It costs $10 to take part, but the donation will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.

