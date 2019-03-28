wrestling
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Criticizes ESPN For Calling Her Ric Flair’s Daughter, The Miz Selling His Home For $2.75 Million, Carmella Hosting Party
– Charlotte Flair criticized ESPN for the graphic they used on ESPN in which they said she was “Ric Flair’s daughter” on her name graphic during a SportsCenter appearance. She pointed out that she is an eight-time women’s champion in WWE and has numerous other accolades they could have promoted. She wrote:
Dear @espn
7x (now 8) WWE Women’s Champion would have been fine.
If you need a more detailed list of my accolades, feel free to reference last year’s Body Issue or one of the many articles about me on your website.
Sincerely,
Daughter of @WWE HOF’er Ric Flair
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 27, 2019
– SFGate reports that The Miz is selling his home in Austin, Texas for $2.75 million. He moved his family into the home during the first season of Miz and Mrs. and it will be featured in the second season of the show that debuts next month.
– Carmella will host a “Wrestlemania Zumba & Pink Party” on April 4 at Macy’s Court at 6 PM. It costs $10 to take part, but the donation will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.
