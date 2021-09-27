Charlotte Flair Defeats Alexa Bliss, Destroys Lilly at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)

Charlotte Flair got by Alexa Bliss’ at WWE Extreme Rules, and then added insult to injury by destroying Lilly. Flair defeated Bliss at the PPV to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, grabbing throwing off the turnbuckle and throwing it at the challenger which allowed Flair to hit a big boot and then Natural Selection for the pin.

After the match, Flair grabbed Lilly and tore the doll to shred. Bliss attacked but then was taken down by Flair, and after Flair left Bliss had an emotional breakdown over the doll carnage. The crowd went into a “Thank You Lilly” chant as Bliss desolately exited with what was left of her former friend.

Flair’s title reign stands at 36 days, having won it from Nikki A.S.H. at SummerSlam. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.