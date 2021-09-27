wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Defeats Alexa Bliss, Destroys Lilly at WWE Extreme Rules (Clips)
Charlotte Flair got by Alexa Bliss’ at WWE Extreme Rules, and then added insult to injury by destroying Lilly. Flair defeated Bliss at the PPV to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, grabbing throwing off the turnbuckle and throwing it at the challenger which allowed Flair to hit a big boot and then Natural Selection for the pin.
After the match, Flair grabbed Lilly and tore the doll to shred. Bliss attacked but then was taken down by Flair, and after Flair left Bliss had an emotional breakdown over the doll carnage. The crowd went into a “Thank You Lilly” chant as Bliss desolately exited with what was left of her former friend.
Flair’s title reign stands at 36 days, having won it from Nikki A.S.H. at SummerSlam. Our live, ongoing coverage of Extreme Rules is here.
The evil is hers … but is the #WWERaw #WomensTitle? @AlexaBliss_WWE
We're about to find out LIVE on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/zvJycsyoUb
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/xRF9j0phyg
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Always ready for the big stage. 👑#ExtremeRules @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/1teywrySO9
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
#TheQueen ain't havin' it from the @WWEUniverse tonight.#ExtremeRules @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/KrgFpSXZsc
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
Absolute viciousness on display from the 1️⃣2️⃣-TIME #WomensChampion.#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Ha7lmZXz6R
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
If at first you don't succeed…#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/pKOMpSpElH
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
Try as she might, there was no avoiding #TheQueen for @AlexaBliss_WWE! 👀#ExtremeRules @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/NrKYnHLW3O
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
NOBODY HOME for #TwistedBliss!#ExtremeRules #WomensTitle @AlexaBliss_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/gmcm8DdweA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
Winning wasn't enough for @MsCharlotteWWE…
SHE WANTS TO END LILLY. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/bpaNH0igMu
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
This is what true victory looks like.#ExtremeRules @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Zo39kjvayU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2021
💔💔💔#ExtremeRules @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/fXLgCrWEmV
— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2021
