Charlotte Flair Says She Doesn’t Know Who She’d Want to Retire Against

Charlotte Flair already has her own A&E Biography: WWE Legends special, but she hasn’t thought about winding her career down quite yet. Flair recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports about her episode, which aired last Sunday on A&E. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On who she’d like to retire against: “It’s so hard because I don’t know what the landscape is going to look like. There’s a difference from passing the torch and a retirement match. I don’t know, maybe — I don’t know if that person exists yet.”

On having her own A&E Biography episode: “[joking] I feel like we’re trying to push me out now. I’m not really sure. I feel like I haven’t even hit my prime yet or I’m just starting to get there. I love saying in a promo that I’m a living legend, but I don’t feel like it. When I think of legend, I think of The Undertaker’s career. The status he’s at. It means retired and drinking pina coladas on the beach somewhere in Tulum.”

Flair is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 next weekend.