wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Doesn’t Think WWE Needs Ronda Rousey, ‘But She Brings a Lot to the Table’

January 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair WWE

Charlotte Flair thinks that Ronda Rousey’s potential return would add to the women’s division, but she wouldn’t say WWE “needs” her. Flair spoke with ViBe & Wrestling’s Vicente Beltrán for a new interview. In a clip released from it that you can see below, Beltrán asked about the reports that Rousey was training to return and whether WWE needs someone like Rousey.

“Oh, ‘need’ is a very strong word,” Flair said. “Do I think Ronda adds to the division? 100%. But ‘need?’ No. We have an incredible list of already established stars, and ones that are on the rise. So ‘need’ is a strong word, but do I think she brings a lot to the table? 100%.”

Rousey has been reportedly training in a ring, though there’s no word on when or if she might return. She recently reacted to her being in the top two of the Royal Rumble betting odds, hinting at a potential return this weekend but there’s no confirmation of that by any stretch.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading