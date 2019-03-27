Charlotte Flair Takes Shot at Becky Lynch in Post-Smackdown Interview

– Charlotte Flair took the opportunity to shade Becky Lynch following Flair’s Smackdown Women’s Championship win on Tuesday. WWE posted video of Flair backstage after she defeated Asuka to claim the championship, with Kayla Braxton asking Flair what the win meant for for the main event of WrestleMania 35.

“Kayla, what do you think it means for the main event at WrestleMania?,” Flair said (per Wrestling Inc). “I’ll tell you what it means, it means Charlotte Flair is the eight-time women’s champion. 8 times.”

Asked what the win meant for Flair personally, Flair said, “I don’t know, but the one talking the loudest is the one walking into WrestleMania without the title, so I’d be asking that question.” Lynch, of course, does not have a title as she prepares to face Rousey and Flair for Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship at the PPV.