– During a WrestleMania 40: Night 2 recap, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair discussed Cody Rhodes winning the Undisputed Universal Championship Roman Reigns, noting that Cody’s father, late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, believed in her as well. She credited having her career in WWE today due to Dusty, saying as follows (via WrestlingInc.com):

“The reason I’m here today is partly because of how much Dusty believed in me, but just knowing what this moment means, I don’t think his dad could have ever pictured this. I mean, pro wrestling is in Cody’s blood. His mom holding the [Undisputed WWE Universal Championship], and the story, it’s just a love story. I don’t know how else to [describe that moment]. It’s emotional.”