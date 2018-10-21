Charlotte Flair Explains Why Her ESPN Body Issue Pictorial Was So Important, Addresses Her Goals for Her Career

– As previously reported, Charlotte Flair recently appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast earlier this month. Below are some additional highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Charlotte Flair on posing for the ESPN Body Issue: “I think the biggest thing for me last year was that I actually sat down and have goals. The years before, like when I debuted, it isn’t as though I didn’t have goals, but everyone’s goal was to debut on the main roster. They want to be the champion, but I had so many goals outside of the ring, which I tackled head on. I think that while I was tackling those goals it helped me with my in-ring presence as well and that what was the biggest difference between me this year and last year. I never thought in a million years that if I put something on a piece of paper that I wanted to be in the ESPN Body Issue and go to ESPN and pitch why they should put a WWE Superstar as the first ever wrestler I never thought it would happen, but the fact that I put it down and went after it, and wasn’t scared to go for it even if they shut me down, it kept the ball rolling in every aspect of my career.”

Charlotte Flair on why her Body Issue pictorial was important: “For me it was important because what I loved about it over the years is, that it was showing a different side of athletes, men and women in an athletic way that can be perceived as sexy and people would admire their figures for uniqueness and because I am not built like a lot of the girls and I come from sports it was so fitting. Being in the issue was also another reason why the Women’s Revolution is such a big deal and it is actually becoming mainstream for us. It was definitely uncomfortable but is a testament of what the women’s division has created, and how they are looking at us as legitimate athletes, which is what was most important to me. The fact that they take athletes from every sport and the fact that they considered WWE’s women’s division athletic enough and acknowledge our division speaks volumes to how far we have come.”