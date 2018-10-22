Charlotte Flair’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her Of Making Racist Comments

As we previously reported, Riki Paul Johnson, the ex-husband of Charlotte Flair, sued both her, her father Ric Flair and WWE over the autobiography Second Nature. According to The Charlotte Observer, Johnson’s $5.5 million lawsuit also accused his ex-wife of making racist comments on camera during an incident in 2008.

He said in the suit: “Moreover, such misconduct being attributed to the Plaintiff that is, in fact, contradicted by official police reports and police dash cam footage depicting Defendant #1 being the “out of control” aggressor in a physical and verbal tirade…directed at the responding police officers, as well as disparaging and racist comments being directed at the Afro-American community in Chapel Hill.”

This is different from a claim in Charlotte’s book, in which Ric said that he had an altercation with Johnson and Charlotte tried to play “peacekeeper.”

Flair wrote: “Police arrived, and all hell broke loose. When one of the police officers entered her (Charlotte’s) space and asked her to put her hands behind her back, I heard her say, ‘Don’t touch me. I said don’t touch me.’ The next thing I knew, the officer used a Taser to subdue her. She was brought to the floor and taken into police custody in handcuffs.”

Wrestlezone added that due to a department policy, the Chapel Hill Police Department will not make the dash cam footage available without a subpoena by a judge.