Charlotte Flair Expected To Work Both RAW and NXT As NXT Women’s Champion
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
During last night’s Wrestlemania, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that the current plan is for Flair to work both RAW and NXT now that she’s an NXT champion again.
The idea is for Flair to be part of NXT in order to help the brand in the Wednesday Night War with AEW Dynamite. WWE did something similar by moving Finn Balor to the brand last year. It’s unknown if Flair will actually work live events for NXT once touring resumes.
