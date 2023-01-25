Charlotte Flair Explains Her Absence From WWE, Says She Was Overwhelmed By Fan Response To Her Return

In an interview with the New York Post, Charlotte Flair spoke about her absence from WWE for most of 2021 and how she felt when she returned. She took a leave of absence after a match with Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania Backlash. She then came back on the December 31 episode of Smackdown, defeating Rousey in a surprise match to win the Smackdown Women’s title. She noted that she was gone for so long due to her wedding to Andrade and multiple dental procedures she had to have. Here are highlights:

On the fans cheering her when she returned: “I was very overwhelmed. For me to get overwhelmed out there, I’m usually controlling the emotions and the pace and where I’m at. I was just like, I had never had that comeback moment. I never had that feel-good [moment]. Maybe when I won [at] WrestleMania 32, but it wasn’t a surprise. It was a big moment in my career, but no one’s ever missed me. I’m always there.”

On being gone due to dental surgeries: “I had to. I didn’t have a choice but to take care of these issues.”

On the possibility of a WWE sale: “As a performer, it’s just my job to go to work, show up, do my best and make creative proud and entertain the fans. So I really don’t think about it. And two, if say a sale was to happen, that takes months, so I don’t actively think about it. That doesn’t change what I do or what I have done.”