Charlotte Flair Faces Ember Moon On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Ember Moon will get the chance to bounce back from her crushing SummerSlam loss to Bayley when she goes one-on-one with Charlotte Flair tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

After defeating WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on Sunday, The Queen will be looking to continue to prove herself as the best female Superstar of all generations when she takes on The War Goddess. Moon claimed victory in their last encounter several weeks ago, pinning Flair with a rollup and dropping her with the Eclipse after the match. Will The Shenom have the upper hand this time, or will Flair make Moon bow down to The Queen?