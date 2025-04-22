Charlotte Flair Filmed Part In Horror Movie

Charlotte Flair has revealed her foray into the horror genre.

While “The Queen” has previously appeared in television shows like “Psych: The Movie” and “Punky Brewster,” her latest acting endeavor sees her take on a decidedly darker role. During a Fanatics Live Signing (per Fightful), Charlotte addressed her Hollywood aspirations when asked about her interest in acting.

“I have dabbled. I love it. I don’t know if it’s ever going to see the light of day, but I did do a horror film this summer. I played Ms. Perfect, a serial killer.” Performing in front of you guys and being able to feel the emotion and instant gratification, I live for that. When I’m in the ring, it’s my happy place. When I was playing Ms. Perfect, I really dug it. I didn’t get to have the physicality or anything, but I did like it.”

“If I do have the opportunity to do something else like that, I don’t know, it’s kind of like a waiting game. Do I fit that character or not? I did really like it.”