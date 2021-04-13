wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Fires Back at Troll Criticizing Her Appearance In Raw Return
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
Charlotte Flair doesn’t have time for people who want to take shots at her appearance, firing back at one such person who didn’t like how she looked on Raw. As reported last night, Flair made her return and reverted to a more heelish persona, attacking both Asuka and Rhea Ripley during their match on Raw.
A Twitter user posted to say that Flair looked “like a stick figure drawn by a 3 yr old,” which led to Flair retweeting the (now-deleted) Tweet and writing:
“Lord help me if I ever listen to a man’s opinion on how I should look”
Lord help me if I ever listen to a man’s opinion on how I should look 👸 https://t.co/7O9ay3aQHx
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 13, 2021
