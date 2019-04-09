wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Posts First Tweet Since WrestleMania, Top 10 Raw Moments

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Charlotte's WWE Smackdown 111417

– Charlotte Flair has made her first public comment since she lost in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Flair, who lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship after Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey, posted:

– Here is this week’s top ten Raw moments video:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, RAW, WrestleMania 35, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading