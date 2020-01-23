Charlotte Flair on Evolution Possibly Not Happening Again, Wants to Have the Best Match on the Same Card as the Men

– Digital Spy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. She shared her thoughts on the all-women’s Evolution PPV making a return and more. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on Ric Flair’s reaction to her Figure Eight move: “Oh, honey, you can do everything. It’s twice as good. You know my dad, he’s my biggest fan.”

Charlotte on not talking with her dad much about the business when she first started out: “When I first started (wrestling) there was really no communication. He didn’t talk about the business with me. I just don’t think he ever saw the women in that light. Then when he came to my Takeover match with Natalya he was like, ‘Oh wow.’ After that, he knew I was all on board because I had never said, ‘Hey dad, I want to be a WWE Superstar.’ It was something my brothers aspired to be. So I think when he was like, ‘Oh, wow, she’s serious about this and is good.’ That’s when our relationship and bond about the business took off.”

On if there will be another Evolution event: “I’m a huge fan of Evolution. But I also think there’s something to whether we have an all-female Pay-Per-View or not. I’m a firm believer that I want to be on the card with men going, ‘I’m going to have the best match.’ So do I want Evolution? Yes, but if it’s something that doesn’t happen again I’m not opposed to it because I want to go, ‘Okay, I had the best match out of any male or female on the roster.'”