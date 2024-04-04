wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Is Happy Andrade Has Returned To WWE
April 4, 2024 | Posted by
During her appearance at WWE World, Charlotte Flair spoke to Stephanie Hypes of Bodyslam about her husband, Andrade, returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble.
She said: “When I heard he was coming back, I was like, ‘I’ve waited three years to be with you and now I’m out!’ I’m so excited for him and happy he’s home.”
I asked Charlotte Flair how she felt about @AndradeElIdolo being back in WWE! pic.twitter.com/TLjyk3qxKN
— Stephanie Hypes (@StephanieHypes) April 4, 2024