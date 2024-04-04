wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Is Happy Andrade Has Returned To WWE

April 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Superstar Shakeup Andrade WWE, Andrade El Idolo Image Credit: WWE

During her appearance at WWE World, Charlotte Flair spoke to Stephanie Hypes of Bodyslam about her husband, Andrade, returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble.

She said: “When I heard he was coming back, I was like, ‘I’ve waited three years to be with you and now I’m out!’ I’m so excited for him and happy he’s home.

