Various News: Charlotte Flair Heading to Blackpool for NXT UK TakeOver, Anniversary of Billy Gunn Turning on Road Dogg, and Clip of Team 3D Winning First NWA Tag Team Titles

– Charlotte Flair revealed on Twitter that she is heading to Blackpool for this weekend’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event. You can check out her tweet below.

– The WWE Network’s Instagram account shared a This Day in WWE History post, noting Billy Gunn turning on Road Dogg 19 years ago today. You can check out the photo and post below.

– Impact Wrestling released a video from TNA Lockdown 2007, showing Team 3D winning their first NWA tag team title reign. You can check out that video below.