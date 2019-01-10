wrestling / News
Various News: Charlotte Flair Heading to Blackpool for NXT UK TakeOver, Anniversary of Billy Gunn Turning on Road Dogg, and Clip of Team 3D Winning First NWA Tag Team Titles
January 10, 2019
– Charlotte Flair revealed on Twitter that she is heading to Blackpool for this weekend’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event. You can check out her tweet below.
London Bound 🇬🇧 ✈️ #NXTUKTakeoverBlackpool 😎
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 9, 2019
– The WWE Network’s Instagram account shared a This Day in WWE History post, noting Billy Gunn turning on Road Dogg 19 years ago today. You can check out the photo and post below.
– Impact Wrestling released a video from TNA Lockdown 2007, showing Team 3D winning their first NWA tag team title reign. You can check out that video below.