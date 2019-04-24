WWE News: Charlotte Flair Says She Helped Becky Lynch Win at WrestleMania, Smackdown Dark Match

– Charlotte thinks Becky Lynch owes her some credit for Lynch’s WrestleMania 35 main event win. In a video posted to WWE’s YouTube account, Flair spoke with Kayla Braxton about winning a shot at Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank.

When Kayla said that Flair ‘came up short’ against Lynch at WrestleMania, the Queen said, “I mean, define ‘coming up short.’ I didn’t get pinned, I didn’t tap out, so in my eyes I didn’t lose. Yes, the ending was in Becky’s favor, winner take all. She’s, ‘Oh yeah, I beat Ronda Rousey all on my own.’ Uh no, that was a Triple Threat. I helped her win both titles. Uh, and now she has to face me at Money In the Bank, because I earned my way. Because she keeps saying I didn’t earn my way. No, I beat Bayley tonight, fair and square, and now she has to face me again at Money In the Bank.”

Asked whether she sees the fact that Lynch is pulling double duty as an advantage for her, Flair said, “Advantage, disadvantage. I don’t really care. Becky has everything to lose. I have nothing to lose, but everything to gain.”

– Wrestling Inc notes that Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team in the dark match before the Smackdown tapings.