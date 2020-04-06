Charlotte Flair Hopes To Work All Three Brands In WWE

As we reported earlier today, Charlotte Flair is expected to work both RAW and NXT now that she’s the NXT Women’s Champion. However, in an interview with TV Insider, the Queen of WWE said that she hopes to work all three TV shows. Here are highlights:

On preparing for Wrestlemania: “In the time leading up to WrestleMania, I usually keep to myself, not a lot of socializing. I try to stay as focused as possible. This year was no different. I didn’t really think about it being at the PC versus the Buccaneers stadium. I see it as an opportunity to prove to the world I’m one of the greatest WWE superstars of all-time. In my opinion, I knew it had the potential of being the most-watched Mania with people wanting content, and it ended up being two nights. I just looked at it more as an opportunity to show you don’t need a live audience to bring that intensity.”

On if she felt pressure for her match with Rhea Ripley: “I think I felt a little more pressure because, one, this is her first Mania. This is my fifth. She really had nothing to lose. I wanted to go out there and elevate the NXT women’s championship because it was the first time it was ever being defended on WrestleMania. I wanted to do it justice. I never faced Rhea before, other than a couple minutes on SmackDown without a storyline build. I thought, ‘How do I want to take this audience on a roller coaster and make people believe Charlotte Flair was going to win the NXT women’s championship?'”

On what shows she will work now: “I guess that is up for debate. Do I need to be drafted to NXT? [Laughs] How is this going to work? I hope I get to work at all three brands.”

On staying at home during pandemic: “I think this has been the longest I’ve been home. Manny [Andrade, her fiancé and WWE superstar] and I have just moved. We’re working on the house, we’re building a gym in the garage, we’re just enjoying each other’s time without traveling. I just pray for everyone that they are staying home, staying safe. It’s almost a privilege to stay home so it’s not like, “Oh, I’m bored to be at home.” Just enjoying the time. WrestleMania I think made everyone step outside the box to be more creative. Hopefully, it will produce more storylines and more creativity because when you take things for granted like a live audience. You don’t see how far you have to go and what you have to do. I’m looking forward to seeing how we as a company can adapt to this and move forward.”