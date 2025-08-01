Charlotte Flair Reflects On How She Lost Connection To Fans

Charlotte Flair reflected on how she lost her connection to fans upon her return and how she’s feeling the love again. Flair had a bit of a bumpy road with fans upon her return to the ring at the Royal Rumble, something that has smoothed out amid her tag team with Alexa Bliss. She spoke with Fightful during SummerSlam media day about how she found her groove again, noting that her attempts to make the character “untouchable” led to a disconnect with the fanbase.

“I think I’ve kind of over the years lost the importance of what made Charlotte special,” Flair said (per Fightful). “I thought it was being untouchable. Charlotte was in her own box trying to be perfect all the time and [I think] that disconnected her from the audience. With everything that I’ve been through personally that I’ve tried to hide or not talk about or pretend wasn’t happening, was really what made my character so tough because I went through all these things.”

She continued, “It was like, you know what, these scars or trauma or whatever I’ve been through is what has made her special. Owning that and opening up, then the fans are like, oh. Really, that’s all it took was to be yourself, not pretending to be some perfect queen. It’s been great.”

Flair and Bliss are challenging Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships this weekend at SummerSlam.