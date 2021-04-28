wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair: ‘I Don’t Need To Hold A Championship To Be The Champion’

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair RAW

During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair explained more about being ‘The Opportunity’ and said that she doesn’t need to hold a championship belt in order to be a champion.

She said: “I think that’s kind of the idea of being ‘The Opportunity.’ Everyone [says], ‘Oh, she takes everyone’s opportunity!’ So, you just, you spin it and you put some truth into it. ‘Well, yeah. Because I am ‘The Opportunity.’ I don’t want to diminish what the championships mean and I don’t want to say ‘bigger,’ but I don’t need to hold a championship to be the champion.

