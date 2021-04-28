wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair: ‘I Don’t Need To Hold A Championship To Be The Champion’
April 28, 2021 | Posted by
During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair explained more about being ‘The Opportunity’ and said that she doesn’t need to hold a championship belt in order to be a champion.
She said: “I think that’s kind of the idea of being ‘The Opportunity.’ Everyone [says], ‘Oh, she takes everyone’s opportunity!’ So, you just, you spin it and you put some truth into it. ‘Well, yeah. Because I am ‘The Opportunity.’ I don’t want to diminish what the championships mean and I don’t want to say ‘bigger,’ but I don’t need to hold a championship to be the champion.”
What does it mean to be 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑶𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚?#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/jaJBFe4hi7
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) April 28, 2021
