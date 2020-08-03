Charlotte Flair Increases Cameo Price After 24 Hours

It was reported yesterday that Charlotte Flair had joined Cameo, a service that allows fans to pay to get video shout-outs from celebrities. When she announced her arrival, it was revealed that she was charging $250 per video.

Now she has increased her asking price to $380, which is closer to the $399 that Alexa Bliss charges. Both are joined by fellow WWE stars Paige, Billie Kay, Indi Hartwell, Mandy Rose, Dexter Lumis, Rey Mysterio, Humberto Carrillo, Peyton Royce, Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic, Sonya Deville, Bobby Fish, Bianca Belair, and Kevin Owens. Bliss charges the most, while Dijakovic charges the least, only $15.