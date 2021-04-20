Charlotte Flair Indefinitely Suspended, Fined After Attacking Referee on Raw (Pics, Video)

Charlotte Flair lost it at the end of Raw, attacking a referee, and has been fined and indefinitely suspended as a result. On Monday night’s show, Flair took on Asuka in the main event and lost after Rhea Ripley distracted Flair, allowing Asuka to get the pin. Flair then argued with the referee before losing her cool and attacking the ref until other officials came down. Even then, she came back to do more damage until the show went off the air.

WWE noted on Twitter that Adam Pearce has suspended Flair indefinitely and fined her $100,000 as a result of the attack. You can see clips and pics of the match and show-closing segment below: