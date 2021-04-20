wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Indefinitely Suspended, Fined After Attacking Referee on Raw (Pics, Video)
Charlotte Flair lost it at the end of Raw, attacking a referee, and has been fined and indefinitely suspended as a result. On Monday night’s show, Flair took on Asuka in the main event and lost after Rhea Ripley distracted Flair, allowing Asuka to get the pin. Flair then argued with the referee before losing her cool and attacking the ref until other officials came down. Even then, she came back to do more damage until the show went off the air.
WWE noted on Twitter that Adam Pearce has suspended Flair indefinitely and fined her $100,000 as a result of the attack. You can see clips and pics of the match and show-closing segment below:
This isn't just any opportunity…
You're looking at THE Opportunity! #WWERaw @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/dy0aRZMu7W
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
Are you ready, @MsCharlotteWWE?#WWERaw @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/2T9CRRDOGL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
#1 spectator tonight.#WWERaw @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/mtojoreVkI
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
🧐🧐🧐#WWERaw @RheaRipley_WWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/ycSSaip99a
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
What exactly does @MsCharlotteWWE have to do to defeat @WWEAsuka?! #WWERaw #AsukavsCharlotte pic.twitter.com/GYeeAv7Iau
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 20, 2021
The EMPRESS @WWEAsuka comes away with the victory over @MsCharlotteWWE this time! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zkzuFoe24z
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
WHAT is @MsCharlotteWWE thinking?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9DhDuoevRw
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
This isn't the answer, @MsCharlotteWWE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/odCupJNr5s
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
Outraged after #WWERaw Women’s Champion @RheaRipley_WWE cost her the match against @WWEAsuka, @MsCharlotteWWE unleashes a shocking post-match beatdown! pic.twitter.com/guYnRDuId5
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
BREAKING per @ScrapDaddyAP on #RawTalk, @MsCharlotteWWE is being suspended indefinitely and fined $100K following her actions at the conclusion of #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/tnaQReflDR
— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021
