Charlotte Flair Injured & Needs Surgery, WWE Hoping She Will be Ready for Summerslam

– As previously noted, Asuka retained her Raw women’s title last night over Charlotte Flair. Later on, Nia Jax attacked Charlotte Flair and attacked her shoulder. Per WWE’s storyline update, Charlotte Flair suffered a “collarbone fracture.” Per F4WOnline.com and Wrestling Observer Radio, Charlotte is currently injured, which was the reason WWE ran the injury storyline for her last night on Raw.

Additionally, Charlotte Flair’s injury does require surgery. The exact details and nature of Charlotte’s injury are still unknown. However, according to Meltzer on today’s episode, the injury is not a shoulder injury. It’s hoped that she will be ready to return in time for Summerslam in August, but it’s not 100 percent clear yet if she will be ready in time for that event.

Here is the in storyline update WWE released on Charlotte Flair yesterday: