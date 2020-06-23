wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Injured & Needs Surgery, WWE Hoping She Will be Ready for Summerslam
– As previously noted, Asuka retained her Raw women’s title last night over Charlotte Flair. Later on, Nia Jax attacked Charlotte Flair and attacked her shoulder. Per WWE’s storyline update, Charlotte Flair suffered a “collarbone fracture.” Per F4WOnline.com and Wrestling Observer Radio, Charlotte is currently injured, which was the reason WWE ran the injury storyline for her last night on Raw.
Additionally, Charlotte Flair’s injury does require surgery. The exact details and nature of Charlotte’s injury are still unknown. However, according to Meltzer on today’s episode, the injury is not a shoulder injury. It’s hoped that she will be ready to return in time for Summerslam in August, but it’s not 100 percent clear yet if she will be ready in time for that event.
Here is the in storyline update WWE released on Charlotte Flair yesterday:
Charlotte Flair is being evaluated for an injury following the ruthless attack by Nia Jax on Raw, WWE.com has learned.
Flair had already suffered an injury in a brawl with Jax prior to her Raw Women’s Title Match with Asuka. After coming up short against The Empress of Tomorrow, The Queen was ruthlessly attacked in the backstage area by Jax, who slammed a road case into Flair’s arm. While the specifics of The Queen’s injury have not been fully determined, it is believed she may have suffered a potential collarbone fracture.
Stick with WWE’s digital and social platforms for more information on Charlotte Flair’s status as it becomes available.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses WCW Telling Him He’d Never Draw Money, Being An Original Paul Heyman Guy, His 15 Year WWE Contract
- Ligero Deletes Twitter Account After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- AJ Styles Says Undertaker Needed Stitches After Boneyard Match At Wrestlemania
- Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface