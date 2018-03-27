Charlotte Flair Injured, Being Replaced in Mixed Match Challenge

– WWE has announced that due to injury, Charlotte Flair will be replaced in tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge semifinal match. The company announced that Flair is unable to compete and that a fan vote is now open on Facebook to determine Flair’s replacement.

WWE has not yet revealed any details about Flair’s injury. Her last match was on last week’s Smackdown, where she lost to Natalya. She did not work the live events over the weekend. At this point, her match with Asuka is still listed as scheduled for WrestleMania but that could of course change if the injury is severe enough.