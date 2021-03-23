Charlotte Flair On Inspiration Behind Her WWE Character, Overcoming Pressure In Male-Dominated Industry

Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Entrepreneur, and she discussed a variety of topics, including the inspiration behind her WWE character, competing with herself, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Charlotte Flair on overcoming pressure and adversity in a male-dominated industry: “I am building my own legacy, and I truly believe that when you find something that you’re passionate about, it shines through. There’s nothing I am more passionate about than professional wrestling, and second to that is my love for the business. Believing there’s nothing that a man can do that I can’t helps me stay focused. People believe in me because I’m passionate about what I do and I am myself. Having the passion to continue to work at my craft, you can’t take that away. You can’t take away passion or love or work ethic or growth. It’s about having the belief that you are equal and that you can do exactly what a man can do. Authenticity is central to success, whether you’re in the ring or in the boardroom.”

On competing with herself as a professional wrestler: “I think for me it would be to only focus on competing with yourself, not any opponent. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in what everyone else is doing. But as a professional, what you bring to the table is different from what someone else brings to the table. So if you become your own competition, it’s so much easier to see that when one woman is succeeding, we are all succeeding.”

On creating a WWE character that mirrored who she wanted to be in real life: “I created this character of this woman that I wanted to be in my real life. It’s OK to succeed. You don’t have to apologize for being successful. You don’t have to apologize for being good at what you do, and I think, as women, we tend to feel like we can’t be all those things, but we are. We’re wives, we’re mothers, we’re sisters, we’re friends, we’re business owners. And having those life experiences to bring to the table, we’re actually more equipped, because with experience comes knowledge. When I step into the ring, even though I don’t feel like a superhero every single day, I am this dominant 13-time Women’s Champion. When I put on my robe and my gear and I lace my boots, I know that.”