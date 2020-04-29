wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Is Sad About Her Match With Mia Yim Tonight

April 29, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Charlotte Flair Mia Yim

In a post on Twitter, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair said that she’s ‘sad’ about her match with Mia Yim on tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.

She wrote: “I woke up today realizing that I’m going to have to kick Mia Yim’s ass tonight; and it makes me sad. Everyone will eventually learn: There’s levels to this.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading