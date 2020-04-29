wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Is Sad About Her Match With Mia Yim Tonight
April 29, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair said that she’s ‘sad’ about her match with Mia Yim on tonight’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.
She wrote: “I woke up today realizing that I’m going to have to kick Mia Yim’s ass tonight; and it makes me sad. Everyone will eventually learn: There’s levels to this.”
I woke up today realizing that I’m going to have to kick Mia Yim’s ass tonight; and it makes me sad. Everyone will eventually learn: There’s levels to this. 👸🏼 @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/h6WwdvA6nc
— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Discusses The Velveteen Dream Denying That He Sent Explicit Photo To A Minor
- Jim Cornette Takes Shots at Joey Ryan Over Comments About Vader Taking Liberties, Vader’s Son Responds
- WWE Hit With More Class Action Lawsuits, Two Specifically Mention Saudi Arabia Controversy & Wrestlers Being Held ‘Hostage’ By Saudi Government
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Jerry Sags Getting Into Legit Brawl With Cameraman, David Arquette Jumping In During the Fight