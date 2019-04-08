Charlotte Flair Isn’t Thinking About Matching Her Father’s Title Record Yet

– Charlotte Flair says that despite her hefty collection of title reigns, she’s not setting her sights on her dad’s record yet. Flair spoke with TMZ (per Fightful) before WrestleMania and was asked about whether she is looking at Ric Flair’s sixteen world title reigns quite yet.

“No, I did tweet my dad, ‘I’m halfway there’.” Charlotte said with a laugh. “No, I don’t think about that. To me, it’s not about the title. I mean, I love holding the title because I always wanna be champ. It’s just getting better, it’s evolving, having the opportunity to have been a good guy the last couple of months and then finally get to be back where I’m best at and that’s being bad and… I don’t know…. Just stealing the show every night. That’s what I wanna do.”