Charlotte Flair, Kayla Braxton, and Big E Paying Tribute to Brodie Lee Top Superstar Instagram Photos
January 17, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair, Kayla Braxton, Big E paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee, Otis, Nikki Bella with her son Matteo, Triple H with MSK, Natalya, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.
