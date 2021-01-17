wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair, Kayla Braxton, and Big E Paying Tribute to Brodie Lee Top Superstar Instagram Photos

January 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte’s Charlotte Flair Royal Rumble 2020

WWE.com released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos. This week’s picks included Charlotte Flair, Kayla Braxton, Big E paying tribute to the late Brodie Lee, Otis, Nikki Bella with her son Matteo, Triple H with MSK, Natalya, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Instagram, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading