Charlotte Flair Lashes Out At Dave Meltzer For Comments About Her Appearance

In a series of posts on Twitter, Charlotte Flair lashed out at Dave Meltzer for comments he made on Wrestling Observer Radio, in which he commented on her appearance. During the episode, Meltzer confirmed previous reports that her suspension was to cover some dental work she was having done, but then took it by saying she was getting a “complete makeover” because she was “subconscious” about her looks.

He said: “She’s just having a complete makeover, you know. That’s just basically what’s happened so it’s one of those things. You know, they make you real subconscious about your looks when you’re a woman in wrestling and it’s just one of the negatives about it but it’s a reality of it.”

Flair wrote in response: “Yeah, I just listened. I thought @davemeltzerWON would have learned his lesson last time commenting about women’s bodies, but apparently I’m fair game. So I get to respond. Again. To a rumor about my body. Again. You know what? This is when I stop. Dave, Go To Hell. You have my phone number. It would take you 30 seconds to ask as opposed to giving straight crap to your listeners. Grow up. For you, of all people, to comment on a woman’s looks…Do you have any shame, decency or professionalism left at all? Find a mirror. Look hard Dave.”

Moose replied: “Wouldn’t worry about Dave….I mean he looks like my vacuum cleaner bag when it’s full. You look like a goddess. Don’t sweat it.”

When asked about it by a fan, Meltzer simply told them to “listen to the entire show.”