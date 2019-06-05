Charlotte Flair on Losing Smackdown Women’s Title to Bayley: ‘Time to Become the 10-Time Champion’

– Charlotte Flair spoke with the Comeback for a new interview and addressed her short-lived Smackdown Women’s Championship reign at Money in the Bank, plus more. Some highlights are below:

On being an inspiration for young women: “I think [being an inspiration for girls] is our most important job. For instance, main eventing WrestleMania was so much bigger than me, Ronda, and Becky. It was sending an important message and we did it our way in being athletic and confident. Even for men as well, in having a dream and going for it. In any industry, that’s so important. Nothing beats seeing the little kids trying to high five you when you go down the aisle to enter the ring, it’s the best feeling. Whether or not they’re booing you [laughter].”

On the overlap between NASCAR and WWE: “I think it’s important because we have a lot of the same fanbase. nd now being on Fox for WWE, to have new viewers see what we’re doing and the evolution and saying ‘Hey, there’s a female representing a sports entertainment company, not a man.’ To me, that sends a massive message.”

On losing the Smackdown Women’s Title right to Bayley after winning it at Money in the Bank: “I think I go ‘Well, guess it’s time to become the 10-time champion.’ That’s how I felt when I left [Money in the Bank], I’m like ‘Well I’m nine, gotta be 10.’ I thought it was exciting and obviously being knocked out wasn’t ideal with Bayley cashing in on me while I was knocked out, but I’m looking forward to seeing where the story is going. I’m looking forward to working with Bayley again.”