Charlotte Flair On More Women’s Stars Getting Main Event Opportunities In WWE: ‘It Does Not Happen Overnight’

Charlotte Flair had a lot to say in a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, and one of the topics she discussed centered around the state of the WWE women's division and other superstars getting more main event opportunities.

Charlotte Flair on women’s superstars breaking barriers in WWE: “I think we’ve broken every single barrier. I think that it’s remaining consistent in those stoplight scenarios or big match feels or having that match that can be the main event. I’ve always believed that whatever story is the best should be the main event. It’s just a matter of getting there.”

On the current state of the WWE women’s division and her expectation for other superstars to get more main event opportunities: “We have what it takes. Now you’re gonna see Shotzi Blackhart. You’re gonna see Toni Storm. You’re gonna see Aliyah. You’re gonna see Liv Morgan. All these people are gonna get the [opportunity] but it does not happen overnight. I’m here where I am as a 12-time women’s champion going, ‘I still need to work on things’. It takes getting to the top and falling and getting to the top and falling and seeing what that [is all about] and now I’m on TV consistently. Bianca just got a taste of that and she’s gonna get there again and be a bigger star and be even more charismatic and want it even more because I see it in her. I’ve been in a match with her now on RAW twice. Like, it just takes time. And that’s what we need.”