Charlotte Flair Has a Message for Ronda Rousey, Discusses the Emotions of Tribute to the Troops, and How Her Next Dream Is to Main Event WrestleMania

– Earlier this month, Sporting News.com spoke to WWE Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair on the recent Tribute to the Troops special. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte on Tribute to the Troope: “It was amazing. I would say it’s the most heartfelt and patriotic show of the year. To be able to perform literally on their base with all the men and women in their fatigues was a very cool experience and I was honored to be a part of it. To be able to have the opportunity to thank all the men and women who are sacrificing so much for this great nation. When you’re in an arena and you’re doing Tribute to the Troops, unless the men and women wear their uniform to the show, you can’t tell who is just a regular civilian,” Flair said. “The energy was unreal. It was a very small, a very personal setting and I think that’s what made it so special. I hope we do it that way every single year.”

Charlotte on visiting troops in Afghanistan: “We forget that people are away at war. The monotony of our lives that we get caught up in work and friends and family and I think we forget that there are people fighting for our freedom and I think we take that for granted. Having that opportunity and experience last year and to be able to have the show this year, knowing what it means to them, to have a little change-up in their day, I was extremely honored to be a part of Tribute this year. I thoroughly enjoyed the fact that we didn’t do it at an arena, that we went to them.”

Charlotte on the premiere of the Psych movie and what’s been going on with her father recently: “I’m just very grateful,” said Flair. “The ‘Psych’ movie just premiered (on USA Network) and, honestly, I had forgotten that I was part of a movie until it was time to promote it. I think, ‘How did I wind up here?’ I’m just so lucky and grateful. I really am. I’ve surrounded myself with some amazing people and the fact that my dad is healthy and happy. The (ESPN) ’30 for 30′ (“Nature Boy”) turned out so well. The release of ‘Second Nature.’ Sometimes I wake up and I have to pinch myself. How did I get here? I look back on the entire year and I’m like, ‘Wow!’ I don’t know. It’s crazy.”

Charlotte Flair on her next big dream: “I think my next big dream is to main-event WrestleMania or to be one of the main events. I don’t know the opponent or opponents. I know a dream match would be the Four Horsewomen in a Fatal Four-Way. I don’t know. I just know the right story is what I dream of. This incredible build to WrestleMania is what I think of. But I don’t know the person.”

Charlotte Flair on Ronda Rousey coming to WWE and her message to her: “What’s exciting about Ronda being a part of WWE is all the different eyes that she attracts towards the women’s division as a whole. I think that’s what cool,” Flair said. “Ronda is an attraction. Any buzz that puts the women on a different or a higher level, I’m all for. She’s a star that would be a crossover star into our world and that’s exciting. That goes to show how far the women have come, that someone like Ronda Rousey wants to be a part of something that all the women have collectively built. My message to Ronda would be she knows where to find me. I’m on ‘SmackDown Live’ every Tuesday.”