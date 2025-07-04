wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Misses Being A Babyface, Hopes To Turn Soon

July 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Image Credit: WWE

Charlotte Flair made her earlier this year, eventually winning the Royal Rumble, but she returned as a heel. In an interview with Wrestlezone, Flair noted that she misses being a babyface and hopes to work as a babyface again soon.

She said: “Before I got injured, I was really in a groove being a good guy. [I] really enjoyed it, I was really getting that ‘good guy reaction’ on live events. And it was like the first time in my career that I felt like comfortable as a good guy. I just went with it, I loved it and I was digging it. Then I got hurt and when I came back, and how I came back, obviously winning the Rumble twice isn’t like — and I don’t mean this in a bad way — but you don’t want the Yankees to always win, you know what I mean? So that is harder to gain that sympathy, that good guy feel. But I do hope later down the road that I can transition back into that because I really do enjoy seeing the kids, and that’s what it’s all about, right? It’s the fan interaction, and if it wasn’t for you guys, we’d be out of business.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading