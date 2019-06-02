wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Mocks Her Kick to Lacey Evans’ Face, Top Instagram Photos Include Sasha Banks and Corey Graves,
June 2, 2019
– Charlotte Flair shared a tweet and photo earlier today, taking a shot at Lacey Evans. You can check out the photo showing featuring Charlotte Flair kicking Evans in the face below. The tweet reads, “A woman’s right, foot. #peasant”
A woman’s right, foot. #peasant 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/PhZ1zW53gW
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 2, 2019
– WWE.com revealed the top 25 Best Instagram photos for this week. Some of the selections for this week include Finn Balor, Sasha Banks, and Corey Graves. You can check out some of those photos below.
– Canvas 2 Canvas has a new video out featuring some new artwork of Roman Reigns by Rob Schamberger. You can check out that new video below.
