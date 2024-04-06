Charlotte Flair Wants More Storylines For Women That Don’t Involve Titles

Wrestling News Co (via Fightful) reports that during an appearance at WWE World, Charlotte Flair was asked about what she wanted to see more of in WWE, and said women should have more storylines that don’t involve titles.

She said: “Just more overall storylines. Besides just the Raw title, SmackDown title, and the tag titles. If we had non-title storylines. I feel like that might help. Just seeing more women on TV.“