Charlotte Flair Reveals What Name She Pitched For Herself In NXT
April 24, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show (Via Fightful), Charlotte Flair spoke about getting her ring name and revealed that she pitched something completely different when starting out in WWE.
She said: “I think they named me Charlotte as like a joke. I did love Charlotte from ‘Sex and the City,’ but I pitched, because I love Miss Elizabeth, I pitched Elizabeth. Elizabeth Reid was one because of my brother. He was still alive then, but pretty much kind of…Elizabeth was part of my name. Charlotte, I think they went with because ‘Ric is billed from Charlotte. This is easy.’“
