Charlotte Flair Posts New Training Video Teasing Comeback

Charlotte Flair has posted a new training video ahead of her expected comeback soon. The WWE star has been away from the ring since suffering an injury in December of 2023, and she posted a new video showing her training as you can see below.

The video features Flair echoing the criticisms that have been lobbied at her of being selfish, being “just Ric Flair’s daughter” and being handed everything, before she says says she’s going to prove them wrong.

No confirmed word as of yet on when Flair is set to return.