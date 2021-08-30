Charlotte Flair On Why She’s Not the Female John Cena Yet, Dealing With Online Hate

Charlotte Flair doesn’t see herself as the John Cena of WWE’s women’s division yet, but that is what she wants to be. Flair spoke with DAZN for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On WWE breaking records with SummerSlam: “It still hasn’t hit me that it’s already happened. I felt like SummerSlam this year was my WrestleMania, so just the build to it, the work that myself and everyone put into it, and having these live events leading up to it since we’ve had COVID, we haven’t been on the road like that. We haven’t had live events that we’re not preparing but almost advertising for that big party at the end of the summer, and to know how well it did with the highest-grossing, the most-watched, the biggest attendance, it’s like we must be doing something right. That’s how big SummerSlam was, and to be a big part of that, I know everyone wanted to tune in watch me win my 12th championship, right?” (laughs)

On saving her moonsault for big matches:“I’ve only done it a few times. I can tell you every single time I did it. One time on Raw when Sasha and I were the main event, and she beat me for the first time for the Raw Women’s Championship in LA. The next time I did it was Orlando at WrestleMania 33, (then) SummerSlam the year Becky turned on me and became “The Man.” Then I saved it for this one. It’s just not something that should be done every single time. I debated on doing it at Money in the Bank with our first live audience background. I was like if I do it there, then I can’t do it for SummerSlam because I knew that we were going to be at the new Allegiant Stadium and the size of SummerSlam this year. There’s strength to do that. That’s what makes it so special because I don’t think anyone knew what was gonna happen when I went up there. So now it gives that element like, ‘What’s she gonna do?’ I was a little nervous because I had new boots on.”

On herself and Roman Reigns drawing such strong reactions online: “I’m pretty sure everyone was on their feet when I won for the 12th time. Roman has had an incredible year. There are levels to this, but I’m on a different level myself.”

On how this title reign differs from past ones: “This reign, I’m physically holding on to this title, as long as I can (laughs). Each reign is different because every opponent is different. I feel like I grow every single time. Whether it was winning the Divas Championship from Nikki (Bella), or winning the Triple Threat at WrestleMania 32, beating Asuka on SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 35. I’m just in a different place every time. So that’s why they always feel different to me, at least as a performer. Every emotion is different.”

On dealing with hate from online sources: “I don’t think that I’ve blocked it out. I think I soak it in. I think that’s almost a chip on my shoulder and what drives me knowing that I have so many critics, so I have to be that much better than I have to be. You know the cliche, ‘I must be doing something right as everyone’s talking about me.’ It’s one of those things I keep telling myself. It’s like keep doing exactly what you’re doing and keep working hard. Keep moving forward, perform like you did at SummerSlam because what are they going to say? Instead of blocking it out, just soak it all in and use that as fuel. I still woke up Monday, and I felt, ‘Ah, she only got her 12th world title, and she’s Ric Flair’s daughter.’ I must be doing something right.”

On the idea that she’s the ‘female John Cena’ of WWE: “First, I want to say there will never be another John Cena. He has meant that much to the industry. But I do know when I first started, and to this day, that is who I want to mold myself after and be like. Unfortunately, I am a bad guy on camera, and Cena is the ultimate good guy. But I never lose that density or passion of wanting to embody WWE, wanting to do as much on the outside, for instance, media and the Special Olympics. There’s so many community events that we take part in. I hope to be mentioned in the same sentence as him. He’s John Cena. I’m a talent in the same company as him. Not even a peer but as a co-worker, and I still say it like that. He’s John Cena. Yes, I want to be the female John Cena. And if people say that, then I’m going to continue, even if I don’t feel like I’ve gotten there yet, but I’m going to continue to work as hard and feel that I want to be that way with everything I do.”