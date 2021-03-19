wrestling / News

Charlotte Flair Not Shown On Latest WrestleMania Ticket Graphics

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Raw

One of the WWE stars previously-listed on the WrestleMania promotional graphics is no longer present in Charlotte Flair. As Wrestling Inc has noted, Flair was not shown on the latest graphics posted today to promote the on-sale date for WrestleMania tickets.

Flair was being featured on graphics as recently as yesterday. No other member of the roster was put in Flair’s place on the graphics, as you can see below. The Raw star has been teased in storylines for a match with Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship, though that match has not yet been made official.

You can see a comparison of graphics from yesterday and today below:

