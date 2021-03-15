Charlotte Flair On Her Angle With Lacey Evans and Ric Flair, Working On Her Promo Skills

Charlotte Flair found her first couple of months of 2021 feuding with Lacey Evans about her father Ric, and discussed the storyline in a recent interview. Flair discussed the storyline, which was cut short by Evans’ pregnancy and led to a well-received promo by Flair, with NotSam Wrestling. You can see some highlights below:

On the angle with Ric Flair and Lacey Evans: “It’s definitely not where I thought my 2021 was going to be. But I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about Monday’s promo segment. And I love the fact that people are throwing around the word ‘shoot,’ because that meant it touched home to some people. So yeah, where it goes I don’t know. Obviously, there’s going to be a different direction now, because my stepmom can’t wrestle me [laughs].

On working with her dad again: “I definitely thought that him and Lacey worked well together. Like, I understood it, I got it. I think my biggest struggle was, ‘Well, I’m the daughter of the dirtiest player in the game. Why can’t I be the dirtiest player in the game?’ Like, how or why would I fall for his antics if I’ve already been on camera with him and he was my manager? And that was tremendous, I grew as a performer. It took me to the next level. But I was having a hard time [with] like, ‘Why am I not the dirtiest player in the game?’ Basically, I was throwing a fit, like, ‘I don’t understand. I can’t fall for this. It doesn’t make sense.’ But, I think whatever emotions that were coming through on screen? Whether it be frustrated or angry, or the promo on Monday, it definitely brought out a different side to me the last couple weeks. I think that did exactly what it was supposed to.”

On her promo work: “I wear my heart on my sleeve, yeah. And like, that’s the one thing I’ve never been able to do with my character. Because I like babyface promos and that’s the one thing I told myself, ‘I need to get better at promos.’ I want to get better. Sometimes I felt when I was trying to connect with the audience as a babyface, I’m like, ‘Man, they probably just think I’m whining because they don’t understand where I’m coming from. They don’t understand the pressure I put on myself. They don’t understand what it’s like to be Ric’s kid.’ Just, all it encompasses.

“And I also want to say that nobody puts more pressure on me than I do. I don’t need anyone else to criticize me, I criticize myself enough. But it was like a perfect opportunity to go, ‘Ok, people can empathize with an argument with your parents saying, ‘Let me do this on my own.’’ And I actually felt like I was already past that, where people go, ‘Well she’s past just being Ric’s kid’, because of everything I’ve accomplished. But apparently, it was a different twist.” Like, I tried to explain this to my dad. Even on live events right? Like, telling him how relevant he still is. This was a year or two ago. Even before live events, they have this incredible package of my dad before. And like, here we are in 2021 and the arena is ‘Wooo’-ing before the show. And never want it to go away, but I think it’s very hard to articulate that amount of pressure to people in babyface promos.”

