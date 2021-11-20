Charlotte Flair On Her Falling Out With Becky Lynch, Feeling Like ‘The Only Adult In the Room’

Charlotte Flair weighed in on her backstage issues with Becky Lynch and more in a new interview. As you no doubt know, Lynch and Flair have not been seeing eye to eye during their program together and Lynch discussed the situation during an interview with Ariel Helwani this week.

Flair talked about the matter on the Masked Man Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her falling out with Lynch becoming public: “I feel like the only adult in the room. I’ve never used media as a platform other than to talk about my own success and about what I want. Everybody knows I want to be the best. I feel like I shouldn’t have to explain myself. [I feel like] everyone would want to understand that I want to be better, that I didn’t come this far to come this far. But I’ve never used these opportunities as an outlet to tear down someone else’s career.”

On the criticism she gets: “I take it personal that the audience can’t see the passion that oozes out of me every single Friday or Monday or pay per view. Or that I just main evented the UK tour every single night with Sasha Banks. You can’t rise to the top with short-lived attention and I have spent the last 7 years earning this spot. I don’t get hot one minute; cold another. I am the consistent diamond of this division. What I mean by that is I am unbreakable.”

On people being unable to separate who she is from her character: “I am also a human being. My real name is Ashley Fliehr. Charlotte has been the [focal] point since 2015. We’ve told the audience that she’s entitled. We’ve told the audience that she’s Ric Flair’s daughter. We’ve told the audience all these things constantly. And Charlotte is the 12-time women’s champion. Ashley, the human, just wants to live her dream for her brother and succeed. And I think people can’t turn that off.”