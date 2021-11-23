Charlotte Flair on Fan Perception That Vince McMahon Gives Her Whatever She Wants

– Speaking to The Masked Man podcast, WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair discussed how fans perceive her being handed things by Vince McMahon. Some highlights are available below (per Wrestling Inc):

Charlotte Flair on the fans not appreciating her: “I don’t think people appreciate me right now. Not until something or someone is gone do they realize what they have. And when I’m gone, I will go down as the greatest ever, man or woman.”

On others tearing her down because she’s Ric Flair’s daughter: “The reason I don’t put down others is because I know what it’s like to be torn down every single day. Every single day, someone wants to take away my success. Oh, it was handed to her. Oh, it was given to her. Oh, she’s Ric Flair’s daughter. Oh, she politics. All these things. No one can accept the fact that if my last name wasn’t Flair, I would still be the best athlete in this company, man or woman.”

On fans believing she can get whatever she wants from Vince McMahon: “Because I am a Flair, they automatically think I can just walk into Vince’s office because I’m Ric Flair’s daughter and be like, ‘This is what I want to do today.’ If that was the case, don’t you think I would have a longer title run than 8 seconds a couple of years ago at Money In The Bank?”

On not liking short title runs: “I don’t like the short title runs. I wish I could hold on to the title a little bit longer. But when I lose it, I want to get it again. When I lose, I’m gonna prove [it]. That’s what keeps me motivated – getting better to be that champion.”