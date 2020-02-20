Charlotte Flair On Finding Out About Her Helicopter Entrance At Wrestlemania 35

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Charlotte Flair spoke about when she found out she would arrive to her Wrestlemania 35 match in style via a helicopter. Here are highlights:

On Becky Lynch’s success: “Having Becky on the cover, the way she’s positioned in front of Roman, wearing her ‘The Man’ shirt, that sends such a positive message. I couldn’t be more excited for her, and I think it’s amazing. People need to realize that if one woman is doing well, then we’re all doing well. Becky being on the cover is just as important to her as it is to us as a whole. Knowing how hard we have all worked collectively to get women in WWE to where we are, it’s a reward for everyone.”

On her helicopter entrance at Wrestlemania: “That was definitely not my idea. Do you think I actually went to the boss and asked for a helicopter? I didn’t even know about the entrance until our last go-home show before ’Mania. They were like, ‘Hey, we have this idea. What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘That is incredible.’ With so many playbacks to my dad, it was very cool. I showed up in a helicopter to main-event WrestleMania,” said Flair. “That’s an extension of what I’m creating with my own legacy.”

On stepping out of her father’s shadow: “Being my dad’s daughter is a huge chip on my shoulder. I think that’s why I’ve had so much success—nothing’s ever good enough. I’ll continue to prove the haters wrong.”