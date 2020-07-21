Charlotte Flair on Her Next Big Goal for WWE, Addresses Her Current Hiatus

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair appeared on the latest edition of The Bellas Podcast, and discussed her career goals in WWE, what’s next for her, and her current hiatus from WWE programming. Charlotte Flair says it’s her third time having an issue with her implants. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte Flair on her goals in wrestling: “No, I think that’s what I’m having such a hard time with just because I gave so much to wrestling or give so much to wrestling. To be where I am, it’s been my life, my love. It changed my life, wrestling did. It’s that whole new fear again of, ‘Well, I’m not good at anything else. What am I going to be good at?’ Like, ‘Wait, you’re 34. You’re supposed to be doing this.’ But I don’t want to do this. I feel like I’m 25 because I missed all these years. I really don’t know. And people ask, ‘What’s next in wrestling? You’ve done it all.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I want to do it again! I want to do it better!’ Like, imagine if I had started at 20, you guys would really, really hate me.”

Flair on her current hiatus: “Now, I’m out again. I’ve had another issue with my implants. I know that people, they know that I’ve had problems in the past. So, I just have to get those fixed again. I’m having problems with the left one again. It’s fine. It comes with the territory. … This is my third time. I thought right now is the best time to get it fixed.”

