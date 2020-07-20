Charlotte Flair on How Andrade Proposed to Her, on Possibly Having Children and Becoming a Mom

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair appeared on the latest edition of The Bellas Podcast, and discussed her career and relationship with Andrade and their wedding plans. She also talked about having kids with Andrade. Below are some highlights.

Charlotte on her wedding plans with Andrade: “We really haven’t — Just with COVID, it’s really hard to know where the world will be in six months, especially because we want everything to be in Mexico. We don’t know when is the best times because we want everyone to be able to travel.”

On being able to have more time with Andrade at home: “But I will say, you guys know how much we’re on the road. The time at home because of COVID has been the best thing. The relationship is different than being in a different hotel room every single night to being on the road and sleeping in the same bed and having somewhat of a routine. You actually learn people’s habits on the road, but this is then the most quality time I’ve ever had [with Andrade].”

Charlotte Flair on how Andrade proposed to her: “So, our first trip together, he took me to Cancun. When he first said, ‘Let’s go to Cancun,’ I was thinking spring break 2005? *Laughs* Because that’s what I think of Cancun. I’m like, ‘He’s taking me to Senor Frogs?!’ He’s like, ‘No, mami! Cancun’s not like that.’ Because he knows all the best places. So, we wanted to go to Cancun again for New Years. So he’s like, ‘I’ll plan New Years.’ I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’ He took me to this really nice restaurant that was on the water. After we ate dessert, the waiter was like, ‘Let me take you this way.’ The restaurant at the top of it had a staircase to the dock where a yacht was waiting. We got on the boat, listening to music and drinking, and then we pulled up to two other big boats. We went on the nose. And then there were fireworks on the countdown. When we were listening to the music from the other big boats, I turned around, and he was down on one knee. Because he knows how much I love boats and the water.”

On their first New Years together: “Only because I know the girls will like this, for our first New Years, when we started dating, or whatever you want to call it, we would have to Google Translate to each other in English. Our first New Year’s, he could speak it, but it was more like he didn’t understand we were Google Translating at the bar. Then, we returned next New Year to being proposed. Love speaks one language. I can understand it [Andrade’s Spanish], but I can’t speak it. All the movies we watch have subtitles.”

Charlotte Flair on if she wants kids: “I definitely want to be a mother, but I don’t know. It’s just like, if I had the same confidence that I now have in the ring with other opportunities or projects, what could I do? And I’m not ready to try to figure that out on top of trying to be a mother. Like yes, do I want children? Yes. Does my age scare the crap out of me? 1000 percent. But I feel like, ‘OK. Just don’t have the baby because it seems really perfect, and you’re old best friend’s having a baby and it’s your [age],’ like when it happens, it happens. I’m just trying to think, ‘Don’t be scared to venture outside of wrestling. Like go for it.’ I think that’s what I’m trying to figure out.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Bellas Podcast, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.