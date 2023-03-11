Charlotte Flair On How Her Personality Has Changed And How She’s Grown

In an interview with Cool to be You podcast (via Fightful), Charlotte Flair spoke about how she’s grown as a performer and how her personality has changed over the years. Flair is now working as a babyface and will defend the Smackdown women’s title against Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania.

She said: “I guess, just making the most of every opportunity, and when I get to be on camera, just enjoying it. I was so up to so many years. Now it’s just like, I’m here to get my flowers, guys. I grow so much every year as a performer,” she added. “I really enjoyed the level of calmness and confidence and the ability to enjoy the audience while I’m out there. Whereas before, you know, maybe sometimes my nerves got the best of me, or I wasn’t in the moment. Now, every time I am out there, I just — I’m really enjoying the space in my career.”

When asked about her match with Ripley, she added: “I don’t think much has changed [from the first time they fought at WrestleMania], but yeah, that’s kind of where my mind is at. I don’t need to beat you. You need to beat me.“