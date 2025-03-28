Charlotte Flair On John Cena Vowing To Erase Ric Flair’s Name: ‘You Can’t Erase History’

John Cena may be trying to erase Ric Flair’s name from history at WrestleMania 41, but Charlotte says that’s easier said than done. Cena cut a promo on this week’s Raw where he vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes to break Ric Flair’s record and erase him from the history books. Charlotte was asked about the promo in an interview with The Independent and said that win or lose, Cena’s vow was doomed to fail.

“You can’t erase history,” Charlotte said. “History is facts, and if you erase my dad, you erase me. It’s not possible to erase the last name Flair. I plan on breaking my dad’s record, that’s something I want to do and will do. But if John is the first to break it, then I will break John’s record.”

Charlotte is a 14-time world champion in WWE as of now and is challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41.